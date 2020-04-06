Latest update April 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Cliff Anderson, Ocean View Hotel among facilities to be used as COVID-19 centres

The Ocean View International Hotel, located on the Rupert Craig Highway, is one of the many buildings being scouted as facilities to treat and monitor COVID-19 patients.
This was revealed by head of the National COVID-19 Task Force and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo on Saturday during a virtual media briefing.

The Cliff Anderson Sport Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue is being contemplated as an isolation centre by authorities as part of the preparations to fight the Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo said that the COVID-19 Task Force is preparing for all possibilities and is also looking to prepare similar facilities across Guyana to treat Coronavirus patients.
Taking into consideration that the Pan American Health Organization/ World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) projects that by early May, Guyana will be dealing with 20,000 cases of COVID-19; the Task Force acted on a suggestions for a special health facility.
The Ocean View International Hotel is expected to cater for 300 critical COVID-19 patients.
“The technical team of the Public Infrastructure Ministry is involved at this time…I think they have made an assessment as to the needs of the building itself…It is not mainly as quarantine but as a kind of ancillary hospital for confirmed Coronavirus cases,” the head of the Task Force said.
Along with that facility, the Task Force is looking at the former Guyana Broadcasting Corporation building located on High Street which had been deemed unsafe; the National Gymnasium and the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.
These facilities are set to cater for 1,000 Coronavirus patients. Other facilities include the Georgetown Public Hospital, the Diamond Diagnostic Centre and the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
The Prime Minister also called on Guyanese to “mask up” as wearing the masks serves as a protective measure when persons must leave their homes and can lower their risks of contracting the Coronavirus.

