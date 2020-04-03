Senior PPP/C official critical with COVID-19

A senior official of the Opposition has been hospitalised and is critical after testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to sources within the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, the 52-year-old man, a former Parliamentarian for the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), was hospitalised at the East Demerara Regional Hospital, Diamond, until Wednesday.

He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Wednesday, after his condition reportedly worsened.

There was deep worry within the party after he was diagnosed, an official told Kaieteur News.

He was reportedly mingling with a number of top party officials, who have since self-isolated.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the closing of the borders, and curtailing of essential services, including speedboat services.

So far, 19 persons have tested positive with four dead – two of them over the last three days.