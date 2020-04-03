Latest update April 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Senior PPP/C official critical with COVID-19

Apr 03, 2020 News 0

A senior official of the Opposition has been hospitalised and is critical after testing positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to sources within the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, the 52-year-old man, a former Parliamentarian for the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), was hospitalised at the East Demerara Regional Hospital, Diamond, until Wednesday.
He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital on Wednesday, after his condition reportedly worsened.
There was deep worry within the party after he was diagnosed, an official told Kaieteur News.
He was reportedly mingling with a number of top party officials, who have since self-isolated.
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the closing of the borders, and curtailing of essential services, including speedboat services.
So far, 19 persons have tested positive with four dead – two of them over the last three days.

More in this category

Sports

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker...

Apr 03, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker, Feona Banjamin has set her sights on representing Guyana’s senior female football team, the ‘Lady Jags’. At 18 year-old, Benjamin has...
Read More
Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Apr 03, 2020

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua DaSilva Says Permaul will be seriously considered

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua...

Apr 03, 2020

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19...

Apr 02, 2020

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for...

Apr 02, 2020

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission Multi-talented National Athlete Cassie Junor

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission...

Apr 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019