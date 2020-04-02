Latest update April 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Vreed-en-hoop boat operators adhering to Covid-19 precautions

Apr 02, 2020 News 0

Boat operators traversing the Georgetown – Vreed-en-hoop route have been taking the necessary precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes cutting back on the number of passengers they carry.

Boats at the Vreed-en-hoop and Stabroek Stellings.

Several operators indicated that they have cut down the number of passengers per trip from 33 to 23 as of Monday last. They added that they have been cleaning and sanitizing their boats as often as possible, some after every trip.
This move goes hand in hand with the Bartica Boat Owners’ Association, which has implemented similar measures and rules to be followed by passengers traversing the waterways.
Sinks have also been set up at the Parika and Bartica Stellings where all passengers are required to wash their hands before and after leaving the vessels. Also, the boat captains have a strict sanitisation policy they have to follow.

 

