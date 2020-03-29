Simple steps to assist with your own food security

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, food security has become an important factor. To this end, there have been several calls for the adaptation of food security practices.

Kaieteur News recently featured an article with Dr. Oudho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer, National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI) which spoke of the need for citizens to return to the fields.

In this regard, we will be featuring simple steps, practices and step-by-step guides on the production of various cash and other crops.

Today, we will be featuring 10 simple ways to start a Kitchen Garden.

1. LOCATION

Choosing a location for your garden is very important. You have to ensure that the area has lots of sunlight, ample space and is in close proximity to water supply. It is recommended that the location is level area to avoid erosion.

2. SELECTING CROPS

When choosing crops to cultivate, it is important to take into consideration your climate, space, tastes and level of expertise.

First time farmers may want to consider easy crops to grow such as peppers, pumpkins, egg plants, ochro, tomato, bora, squash and eddo, etc.

3. SOIL PREP

To prepare your soil, simply mix compost (such as dry plants, leaves, animal manure (if so desired) and natural fertilisers into your garden soil.

According to Dr. Homenauth, the best type of soil for planting depends on the type of crop being cultivated. He explained that loam is easy to drain, and won’t become waterlogged. He added that a combination of loam, sandy and clay is also a good mixture for kitchen gardening.

It is also very important to make plant beds to allow irrigation and better growing conditions.

4. READ UP ON AND PREPARE PLANT SEEDS

You must always take into consideration that growing conditions and ripening cycles for all plants are different. It is vital for you to understand that each crop will require a different period to bloom and produce.

5. PLANTING DISTANCE

The distance between each crop is very important to avoid overcrowding among seedlings. If there isn’t enough room for each seedling, then they will not grow healthy and may even die.

6. PLANT THE SEEDS

After averaging a reasonable distance between your seedlings, place your seeds or plants into the soil. It must be noted that crops such as ochro and bora can be planted by direct seeding, while crops like tomatoes have to be transplanted; meaning that the seeds have to be set then transferred to the plant beds after becoming seedlings. According to NAREI’s CEO, it is best to transplant seedlings early in the mornings or late in the evenings.

7. WATER

Gently wet the garden with water to keep the soil moist. It is extremely important to understand that the water level needs to be very low, almost like drizzles to avoid over watering the crops.

8. KEEPING GRASS & WEEDS OUT

After planting, you will see the appearance of weed. When this happens, grab the weed as close to the roots as possible and pull sharply, ensuring you extract the entire root.

9. FERTILISE AS NEEDED

From time to time, lightly turn the soil up by hand and add fertiliser to keep it rich. You can also make your own fertilisers by using Epsom salt, eggshells, fish tank water or kitchen compost (fruit skin, etc).

Mulching is also a good practice, it is simply spreading a layer dry leaves, grass etc over the soil to conserve soil moisture, improve fertility and health of the soil and reduce weed growth. Mulching is perfect for tropical countries or hot climates.

10. REAP

After your hard work, you can now harvest your crops in the space of your own homes.

These are some simple practices that can save you money and provide food for your family in the comfort of your own homes.