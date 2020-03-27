GCCI eager to play role in COVID-19 National Taskforce

– urges bars, restaurants and other businesses to limit their services

Expressing its eagerness to play a role in the COVID-19 National Taskforce, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) yesterday rolled out a list of suggestions to local businesses to avoid the spread of the disease.

These include an appeal to local bars, restaurants and other businesses to limit their services, while also urging them to desist from price gouging.

Noting the new dispensation of ‘social distancing’, the GCCI release said that businesses such as restaurants, bars and similar services should discontinue ‘dine-in’ services for customers and facilitate takeout, delivery and ‘drive-thru’ options.

“Minibus and speed boat owners should sanitize their vehicles and boats after every trip and should try to maintain a three feet distance between each passenger if possible.

Employers should disseminate guidelines on sanitation and hygiene to employees and ensure that employees have access to sanitizing materials.

Businesses should not price gouge on materials needed for sanitizing and prevention of the spread of COVID-19.”

The GCCI also appealed to the public to refrain from panic buying and hoarding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizing materials, since this would limit availability for essential personnel who are on the frontlines of fighting the spread of COVID-19.

“The GCCI is concerned about the preparations being made to reduce the spread of the virus once Local Transmission occurs in Guyana.

In order to do this, we need to change our behavioural patterns and adopt the approach known as Social Distancing.”

“To this end, the GCCI welcomes the preparations by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and is ready, willing and able to assist the MoPH in its efforts to increase its resources to effectively fight COVID-19,” the GCCI added. Meanwhile, the Chamber said that it notes the press conference that was recently held by the MoPH.

“The Honourable Volda Lawrence mentioned that four persons were put in mandatory isolation, and one (1) person is of national interest. She also mentioned that the Ministry is working within the Eight (8) Pillars Framework from the World Health Organization (WHO). Moving ahead, the GCCI would like to see a convening of the first meeting of the COVID-19 National Taskforce which it was invited to participate in, so that the GCCI can relay information to its members as well as give feedback to the Taskforce’s coordinated response to the virus,” the Chamber noted.

It continued, “Whilst waiting for directions from the National Authorities, the GCCI encourages members of the business community and the general public to voluntarily practice social distancing. The GCCI also offers the following recommendations: avoid large gatherings – there should be no congregation of people in groups of more than 15 persons; employers should encourage employees to work from home/telecommute where possible; the public should remain calm and refrain from panic buying and hoarding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizing materials, which limits availability for essential personnel who need the materials and are on the frontlines of fighting the spread of the infection,” the GCCI added.