Rum-jaatan find he two Russians

Dem does seh Guyanese doan tek nothing serious. And dat is true. Everything we does tek fuh skin teeth.

Suh when Rum-jaatan come out and seh Jagdeo bring Russians fuh rig de elections, everybody laugh, even dem stray animals.

You coulda hear dem donkey guh “hee hoo, hee hoo.”

It was a sign fuh wuh to come.

Everybody know de scandal with de rigging in de US but dem boys still trying fuh understand how de Russians woulda rig de elections.

He tell de media dat Jagdeo and de Russians went at Marriot fuh plot how dem gon rig it.

Suh when de police find out from “intelligence”, dey arrest dem and send dem Russians straight back home.

Rum-jaatan seh dey seize laptops and flash drives from de Russians and seh this is what dem did plan on using to rig we elections.

We does vote with pen and paper, nah dem high tech thing like wuh de US got. Suh dem boys and de whole Guyana wondering wuh kinda high tech thing Russia get fuh hack pen and paper.

Mussy a special eraser only dem know about.

Duh was a big laugh but de biggest one is dat dem only catch two Russians, Ivanoff and Smirnoff.

Dem seh Rum-jaatan still looking fuh Kazak.

Dem boys hear Kazak deh hiding between Banks DIH and DDL bond, running and ducking from Rum-jaatan.

He still can’t ketch he yet.

De odda thing Guyana doan tek serious is de Coronavirus.

Some ain’t even believe dat de virus deh in Guyana. One man seh de virus is a blessing.

He tell dem boys dat he wife nah want travel no more, she ain’t buying chiney thing no more and she wearing mask whole day pon she face suh he ain’t gotta hear she quarrel and row.

And de rest just skinning dey teeth, thinking dat is a joke.

Dem get an old saying, after laugh is cry but dem boys believe dat Guyanese doan cry.

Dem does just skin dem teeth all de time.

Dem boys waiting fuh de tears come.

Talk half and watch Kazak ducking from Rum-jaatan.