GWI warns against fraudsters

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is urging citizens to be on the lookout for individuals posing to be representatives of the entity, for the purpose of fleecing them.
According to Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, individuals have been posing as company officials and disconnecting water supplies in various areas. They have also been collecting payments from citizens under the pretext of helping them to avoid disconnection.
Van West-Charles, who was at the time speaking with media operatives at a press conference held at the corporation’s head office, explained that there is no such exercise ongoing by the corporation, and asked that all citizens remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to this scheme.
He added that this is illegal and should be reported if noticed.
Further, he stated that individuals should ensure they check for proper identification from any individual claiming to be acting on behalf of the GWI.

