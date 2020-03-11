SUV plunges off Demerara Harbour Bridge

Marine Traffic for the Demerara Harbour Bridge will be temporarily halted after an SUV crashed into the bridge’s Hydraulic Cabin on Monday evening.

That very cabin is responsible for all retractions.

Kaieteur News was informed that the accident occurred around 11:00pm.

The driver of the motorcar reportedly stated that while on the bridge, he lost control of the vehicle due to the rain and slammed into the cabin before plunging overboard.

He was pulled from the vehicle, escaping without injury but the car is still submerged in the river.

According to the General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, Rawlston Adams, considerable damage was done to the cabin preventing the bridge from being retracted on the western side.

After a thorough assessment, Adams reported that the damage was done “to the hydraulic fuel tank along with the pipes.”

“We have to remove the entire cabin, take it into the workshop and have it fixed.”

Such a mishap can have devastating effects on fuel shipments and the sort, but Adams relayed that they have contacted the necessary companies to ensure that systems are put in place.

“We’ve had discussions with GuyOil, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and we’re going to be making contact with ESSO and some of the other large companies.”

Adams reassured that they are working assiduously to ensure that the damage is corrected to resort back to normal programming.

While, marine traffic is halted, vehicular traffic will be allowed, including large trucks.

This incident mirrors a previous mishap last year September when a tug and barge slammed into the bridge, rendering it inoperable for a number of days.

That incident resulted in widespread chaos as it occurred at the start of the new school term and work week, forcing many to abandon their vehicles, and make use of the water taxis.

But even this system created more chaos because of the influx of passengers.