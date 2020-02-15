Three youths hospitalised after SUV ploughs into them

Three youths, ages 9, 14 and 16, are presently hospitalised with serious injuries about their bodies after the driver of a Nissan Xtrail ploughed into them on the Bushlot, Corentyne, Berbice public road yesterday afternoon at 12:15 hrs.

Injured and hospitalised at the A&E of the New Amsterdam Hospital are sisters, Aliya and Aneela Mohabir (aged 16 and 14 respectively) and Roshini Mohan, aged 9. Aliya Mohabir is in a critical condition. Aneela suffered a fractured right leg and is in a stable condition. Roshini Mohan is under observation.

The driver of the Xtrail bearing license plate number PXX 5165 has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of #72 Village, Corentyne. He is said to be a doctor attached to the Skeldon Hospital.

According to the police, the vehicle was reportedly heading east along the northern carriageway at a normal rate, when the driver alleges that he saw a school child (the 9-year-old) who was standing on the southern side of the road run across the road into the path of his vehicle. As a result he applied brakes and swerved to avoid a collision, but this proved futile, and he ended up on a foot path where the other two girls were walking.

They were immediately picked up by public spirited persons and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they were admitted.

Mother of the two teenagers, Bashwattie Rambrich, told reporters that her older daughter is not attending school but the younger one, who is in form 2 at Bushlot Secondary, wanted to purchase a Valentine’s Day gift for her class teacher at the shop located near the said school. She added that the older girl said she would accompany her to the shop.

“Dem binna go shop to buy a gift for she teacher when dem get knock. Me get the call seh they end up in accident and dem gone Port Mourant Hospital, but when me go there, dem bin already transfer to New Amsterdam”, she said.

Meanwhile, Roshini Mohan’s mother, Latchmi Devi Mangru, while speaking to this publication, related that it was her husband who rushed home and informed her that her daughter, who is a student of the Kildonan Primary School, was struck down by a vehicle on the public road.

She stated that when she reached to the location her daughter had already been taken to the hospital. When she arrived she was informed that her daughter would be transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and had sustained head injuries and other injuries about her body. However, the grandmother of the child explained that Mohan would eat lunch at her house which is located a lot away.

“She just left my house and told me she going back to school, but it nah meet three seconds and me hear a impact, so me start holler out for she and me run out and see she pon the road. Me neighbour dem come out and rescue she and take she to the hospital”, she said. According to the woman, her gran-daughter’s body was “like two feet away from the white line” and there was no pedestrian crossing near. She confirmed that Mohan was crossing the road when she was hit.

The driver of the Xtrail after hitting down the three youths, stopped and exited his vehicle, but he appeared to be in shock over what had happened, eyewitnesses said. He was subsequently taken into custody at the Whim Police Station where he is assisting with investigations. His vehicle, was which was also impounded, was released shortly after it was inspected at the station by ranks.