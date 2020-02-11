Murder accused sentenced to 12 months for escaping from custody

Terrence Pitt, 26, of Third Street, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, called ‘Shots’ and ‘Sonna Boy’, was yesterday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, for escaping from lawful custody.

The sentencing was handed down by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when Pitt appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Pitt changed his not guilty plea and admitted that between November 11 and 12, 2019 at Georgetown, while in lawful custody at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, pending investigation for murder, he escaped.

Pitt is also charged with the murder of Darrel Breedy. On Pitt’s first court appearance he was not required to plea to the indictable offence. It was alleged that on October 5, 2019, at Hummingbird Street, Festival City, Pitt murdered Breedy during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Kaieteur News had reported that 53-year-old Breedy of 2037 Hummingbird Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, met his demise around 03:30hrs on the day in question. This was after he tried to scare off some armed men who had gained entry into his home through a window at the bottom flat of the building.

According to sources, Darrell, who worked at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, was asleep in his home that he shared with his wife, children and mother-in-law when he heard a noise in the bottom flat of the two-storey building.

Upon investigation, Breedy saw two masked men searching his property and a scuffle ensued between the armed men and Breedy.

It was during the scuffle that one of the bandits shot Darrell in the abdomen. The bandits then carted off a 32-inch flat screen television and $11,000 in cash.

Leon Patterson, an 18-year-old fruit vendor of 27 ‘B’ Field Sophia is also charged with the murder of Breedy.