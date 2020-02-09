Latest update February 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Three-year-old cancer patient responding to treatment

After arriving in the United State of America (USA), to begin treatment for her Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), three-year-old Chayanne Parboo has started her treatment and her body is responding well to the process.
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow.
This is according to the child’s aunt, Vanetta Singh.
Ms. Singh stated that Chayanne along with her mother and father landed on the US soil on February, 4, last after gathering substantial donations, so that the child could being her cancer treatment.
Proprietor of Giftland Mall, Roy Beepat, was among the large to the Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA), an organization that was receiving donations to cover the cost of the child’s medial trip.
After being admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for over one month, doctors first discovered that Chayanne’s platelets count was recorded to be 6000 and needed at least 50,000 to conduct a bone marrow test.
After receiving substantial blood donations to raise her platelet count, a test was then done and medical practitioners were able to uncover the child’s real illness.

 

