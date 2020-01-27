Race car driver escapes burning vehicle

Latest update January 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
A prominent race car driver is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after his car, Toyota Scarlet, burst into flames at around 16:30hrs.
Ravi Singh, of Lot 280 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a member of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club, had the narrow escape while participating in an event at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri.
He is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for burns to his left leg and hand.
Singh told Kaieteur News that he was leading his competitors when misfortune struck.
“The car started to overheat and I know something would have happened, but by the time I take off the seat beat and other safety gear that was strapping me down, the car was already on fire.
“When I see the fire, I just hurry and loose out myself and then I just jump from the vehicle.”
An ambulance was summoned and the injured driver was taken to the GPHC.
