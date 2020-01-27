Latest update January 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Race car driver escapes burning vehicle

Jan 27, 2020 News 0

A prominent race car driver is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after his car, Toyota Scarlet, burst into flames at around 16:30hrs.

Ravi Singh

Ravi Singh, of Lot 280 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a member of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club, had the narrow escape while participating in an event at the South Dakota Circuit at Timehri.
He is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for burns to his left leg and hand.
Singh told Kaieteur News that he was leading his competitors when misfortune struck.
“The car started to overheat and I know something would have happened, but by the time I take off the seat beat and other safety gear that was strapping me down, the car was already on fire.
“When I see the fire, I just hurry and loose out myself and then I just jump from the vehicle.”
An ambulance was summoned and the injured driver was taken to the GPHC.

Officials putting out the fire.

More in this category

Sports

GFF-Always Championship 2019… Fruta Conquerors claim title in pulsating final against Lady Panthers via spot kicks

GFF-Always Championship 2019… Fruta Conquerors claim title in...

Jan 27, 2020

By Franklin Wilson Fruta Conquerors ladies added yet another title to their club’s collection when they outlasted Lady Panthers in the final of the GFF-Always Championship 2019 which took place on...
Read More
BQCS Guyana Masters Squash Tournament… Guyanese Denis Dias, Lydia Fraser wins titles as action ends on Saturday night

BQCS Guyana Masters Squash Tournament…...

Jan 27, 2020

CWI’s Regional four-day… Jaguars roar to emphatic win over Red Force – Permaul awarded by GCB for his 500 wickets

CWI’s Regional four-day… Jaguars roar to...

Jan 27, 2020

Copa Airlines Latest Major Golf Partner

Copa Airlines Latest Major Golf Partner

Jan 27, 2020

Mike, Ian, Imtiaz, and Shanella fly highest in COPA Airlines Inaugural Golf Tourney

Mike, Ian, Imtiaz, and Shanella fly highest in...

Jan 27, 2020

Everest CC, UG record victories

Everest CC, UG record victories

Jan 27, 2020

Features/Columnists

  •  Pick-pocket deal

    Imagine a situation in which you have a property but you are not familiar with its market value. So you hire real estate... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019