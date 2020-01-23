Latest update January 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Four to be charged with murder of East Coast Pensioner

Four men who were arrested for the brutal beating of a 72-year-old Strathspey, East Coast Demerara pensioner, will today be slapped with murder charges.

Dead Pensioner: Ramsahoye Deochand

A senior police official confirmed this information with Kaieteur News.
The pensioner, Ramsahoye Deochand, succumbed to the injuries he sustained after enduring a severe beating from his son’s employer over stolen money and a gold chain on Tuesday. The man was hospitalised for two days before drawing his last breath at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
An autopsy conducted by State Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, on Wednesday gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and multiple injuries.
From graphic images posted on social media, Deochand endured a cruel assault; his head was cut open, fingers bloodied and the elderly man sported bruises and abrasions about his body. The injuries seen on the head were caused by being beaten with a music amplifier and equaliser.

The injuries he sustained

The pensioner had suffered a stroke, leaving his entire right side paralysed.
The man’s grandson, Randy Deochand, had disclosed to Kaieteur News that the beating stemmed from allegations that the one of the man’s sons removed an undisclosed amount of cash and a gold chain from his employer.
At the time of the beating, the elder Deochan was at home with his wife, two sons, his daughter-in-law and his grandchild. Police reported that at around 02:45 hrs, his daughter-in-law, Taijwattie Bhawanie, awoke to the sound of a window being smashed.
Upon investigating, she saw four identifiable men hurling objects at the house. The suspects subsequently gained entry to the upper flat where the elderly Deochand and his family resided and proceeded to ransack the home, forcing the woman and family to flee the residence.
After the suspects escaped, the woman returned to her home and saw most of her valuables destroyed.
On proceeding to the upper flat of the home, she saw Deochand covered in blood with lacerations and bruises to his face and about his body.
Kaieteur News learnt that the employer and others had previously thrashed Deochand’s son after accusing him of stealing the items. This beating reportedly forced the young man into hiding and his employer commenced an intense search for him.
They were said to have raided several of his relatives’ homes in Berbice, Linden and Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
Not being satisfied however, the men made their way to his father’s home in an attempt to get him to reveal his son’s location. But this did not happen, so the men proceeded to thrash the pensioner and destroy his home.

 

