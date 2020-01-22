Teen stole mattress to replace hammock – Court hears

A teenager was brought before the court yesterday to answer to a simple larceny charge. It is alleged that he stole several household items that cost a total of $173,500. The teen, who had admitted to stealing a mattress, travelled back to the interior yesterday.

When the defendant made his first court appearance he was placed on $50,000 bail for the offence. However, the magistrate reduced the bail to $1000 and the defendant was placed in the custody of Lynel Persaud who accommodated him, until he returned to Kumaka.

The matter was adjourned to April 12, and transferred to Aquero Magistrate Court.

Eighteen-year-old Roberto Perez of Kumaka, North West District was arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 11, 2020, at Aquero Airstrip, North West District, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Juan Marie Ferreira.

The court heard that Perez’s brother carried a group of policemen to a place where the defendant allegedly hid the stolen loot. However, Perez told the court that he only removed a mattress after his hammock burst and he was unable to fix it.

It is alleged that Perez stole a mattress, table model stove, solar light bulbs, wallpaper, DVD player and mosquito nets. The teen was able to communicate with the court through the use of a Spanish interpreter. He said that he works with his older brother as a phone technician.

Police prosecutor Adunni Inniss made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that he be made to report to the Aquero Police Station every Monday until the completion of the matter.

The prosecutor later highlighted that the defendant’s smaller brother took the police to Rinka Village, and the articles was recovered.