AAG hosts first development meet

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held its first of three development meets of the year yesterday at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ground on Carifesta Avenue where the local athletes who are looking to make it at various regional and international meets took center stage to gauge their level of preparedness.

This event was the first meet of the year for the AAG and it saw over 150 athletes registering for the event to showcase their talents in the 60m, 150m, 300m, 600m and 2000m races, wh ile the throws and jumps were also contested.

Looking to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo later this year, Davin Fraser and Akeem Stewart renewed their rivalry in the 60m and 150m male open races. Much to the delight of the fans who thought they wouldn’t have seen the speedsters compete against each other.

Fraser drew first blood, exploding out the blocks to get the better of Stewart in the 60m. However, Stewart turned the tables on his arch rival to win the 150m by the 100th of a second.

Brianna Charles, a finalist in the Girls U-17 100m final at CARIFTA Games last year, got her season off to a perfect start, winning the 300m female race. Charles who competes in the marquee 100m, 200m and 400m events, won the 300m in emphatic fashion.

Elsewhere on the field, CARIFTA Games triple jump bronze medalist, Princess Brown, as expected dominated in her event as she continues to fine tune her form for her return to the regional games this Easter weekend.

Next Sunday, the AAG’s second development meet will speed off in Linden at the McKenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground.