Pedal Cyclist crushed by lorry

A pedal cyclist met his demise yesterday after he was crushed by a passing motor lorry on the Enmore Railway Embankment Public road, just a stone’s throw from the Enmore Police Station.

The dead man was identified as 79-year-old Francis Lopes, of 154 Seventh Street North, Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 12:35hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that the lorry, owned by one Chebsiraj Simbudyal, of 144 Logwood, Enmore, E.C.D was being driven by 37-year-old Vidyanand Simbudyal of the same address.

Reports are that the lorry was proceeding west along the southern side of the Enmore Railway Embankment Road when the driver crossed and stopped on the northern side to make a purchase at a roadside snackette.

The driver reportedly told police that on completion, he re-entered the truck and checked to see that the road was clear. He allegedly saw nothing and drove off, later feeling an impact on to his rear wheel.

The vehicle stopped a few meters away and when the driver existed, he saw the pedal cyclist’s lifeless body on the roadway. The man’s skull had been crushed and he also sustained other injuries about his body.

Residents in the area disclosed that the man was riding out of a nearby yard on to the public road when the accident occurred. The driver of the lorry was subsequently taken into custody and is assisting with investigations.