Teen charged for attempting to rape granny going to church

After allegedly committing the act almost three months ago, a teenager was yesterday hauled before the court for assaulting a 61-year-old woman who was on her way to church.
The 17-year-old was arraigned before Magistrate Annette Singh in the Juvenile Court which is located in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The matter was heard in camera. Members of the public including media operatives were asked to exit the courtroom.
According to information, the accused was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable. It is alleged that on October 29, 2019 at Kuru Kuru Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he assaulted the woman with the intent to rape her.
He was later granted bail in the sum of $50,000. The matter comes up for hearing again on January 23.
Kaieteur News had reported that the woman had left home after 5 am on the day in question to head to a city church. She was reportedly standing not far from a bus shed waiting on transportation, when the teen pounced on her.
He allegedly grabbed her around the neck and inflicted a severe beating on her while making attempts to rip off her clothing. The incident took place close to 15 minutes. It came to an end after the woman managed to fight him off.
Following the incident, the woman reportedly made contact with her family members who subsequently found the accused further up the highway. The alleged victim is a mother of six and has 18 grandchildren.
