Persistent coughing: How can you know if it is serious?

By Dr Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Have you ever had that persistent cough that just wouldn’t go away? I’m sure you were worried if it was something serious or it would just pass. Coughs that are chronic can be a symptom of something mild or may indicate something significant. It is usually considered chronic when it lasts for 8 weeks or more.

Today we will discuss chronic coughs so that you can better know if it may indicate something more serious.

WHAT ARE SYMPTOMS OF A CHRONIC COUGH?

Coughing is a symptom of an underlying health condition. An occasional cough is common. However, see your doctor if your cough won’t go away and includes any of the following:

• Coughing up phlegm (thick mucus).

• Wheezing.

• A temperature (fever) higher than 101°F.

• Losing weight without trying.

• Night sweats.

• Coughing up blood.

• Swollen face and hives on the skin.

• Difficulty breathing.

• Chest pain.

These may indicate a more serious cause of your cough that can cause serious complications of left undiagnosed and untreated.

WHAT CAUSES CHRONIC COUGH?

Several lifestyle and health conditions can cause chronic cough, including:

• Smoking.

• Common allergies (hay fever, mold, pets).

• Postnasal drip. This is when cold from your nose and sinus drips to the back of your throat causing you to cough.

• Certain medicines. Some blood pressure medicines called ACE inhibitors are known to cause a persistent cough.

• Exposure to air pollution.

• Asthma.

• Acid reflux. This is when acid from your stomach backs up into your throat.

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This is a lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe.

• Infections of the lungs or throat such as pneumonia, tuberculosis or tonsillitis. Some of these infections can kill you if left untreated.

• Lung cancer.

CAN CHRONIC COUGH BE PREVENTED OR AVOIDED?

You can prevent or avoid a chronic cough if the underlying cause of your cough is treatable. For example, if your cough is due to allergies, your doctor can prescribe a medicine to treat your allergies. If it is due to smoking, you can quit smoking. If your cough is triggered by food, avoid those foods. If your doctor believes your chronic cough is due to other health conditions or medicines you take, he or she can evaluate alternative options. You should always avoid being near others who have chronic coughs, as you may contract it if it is caused by an infection.

HOW IS CHRONIC COUGH TREATED?

Treatment depends on the cause of your chronic cough.

• Smoking: Stop smoking. See your doctor for suggestions if you have difficulty stopping.

• Allergies: If you have postnasal drip from allergies, avoid the things that bother your nose and throat. That might be dust, smoke, the outdoors, pets, cleaning products and deodorizers, and chemical fumes. Some over-the-counter medicines can help your allergy symptoms. If that doesn’t help, ask your doctor for prescription medicine.

• Acid reflux: If you have acid reflux, try raising the head of your bed about 4 inches. It might also help to avoid eating or drinking for a few hours before you lie down. Ask your doctor about over-the-counter or prescription medicines that can help relieve the symptoms of acid reflux by reducing the acid in your stomach.

• Medicine: If you are taking a medicine that causes you to cough, your doctor might be able to prescribe another medicine for you. Don’t stop taking the medicine unless your doctor gives you permission.

• Asthma: If you have asthma, your doctor will help you decide on the right treatment for your symptoms.

Living with a chronic cough can be uncomfortable. A constant cough can leave you feeling exhausted. Also, it causes chest pain, headache, broken ribs or can lead to death if it’s caused by a serious disease. However, it’s possible to live without a cough or reduce it significantly by treating the underlying reason. See your doctor instead of suffering unnecessarily.