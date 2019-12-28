Hotel owner, worker decomposed bodies found in C’tyne hotel

The decomposed bodies of an Upper Corentyne businessman and his worker were yesterday afternoon discovered by police ranks in an advanced state of decomposition.

The bodies were found in the building, a former hotel and bar owned by the businessman at a location in No. 62 Village overlooking the beach.

Dead is the owner of the Sunside Hotel and Bar Vivekanand Narpatty, called “Viko”, 71, and his workman only known as “Diamond” and “Guana-man”.

According to reports, a friend of the Narpatty family ventured to the facility where the owner stays but when he entered the yard and was making his way inside the building which was open, a pungent scent assailed his nose.

He also noticed the place ransacked in the lower flat.

Reports are that the friend contacted the police who accompanied him back to the hotel. While they were searching the premises and making their way to the upper flat of the building, the stench became even more evident. There, the bound and decomposed bodies of the two men were found. Police immediately began investigating and the Regional Commander Calvin Brutus made his way to the location.

Kaieteur News understands that the hotel was not in operation since Narpatty’s wife, children and himself migrated overseas. He returned often and would normally rent homes to stay.

He however made the decision to revamp the facility and return it to its former glory, so he opted to stay at the building with his watchman whenever he was in the country.

His sister, Krishna Boodram, told reporters that the last time she saw her brother was on December 19, 2019 when he visited her. She said that they ate dinner together but “like he did not want to intrude and stay because I had my in-laws over.

“He said he will go back to the hotel and sleep because he has two friends that will also go with him.”

Boodram said at no point did she see who the friends were and so she is still unaware who exactly were the two persons that kept his company that night.

She added that her brother would regularly speak with his daughter and wife when they are overseas but after he left her home that day, his daughters were not hearing from him. They then decided to send a male friend from the village to check on him.

“After the boy went to check on him, the scent didn’t make him go in the building and he go out back and get the police and they go in and find them. When we go, the police didn’t want us to go in because they were investigating”, she said.

Boodram said that it was always a dream of her brother to have a hotel by the beach and he made it a reality many years ago but after they migrated, the business dwindled away. He was making moves to have the business back up and running.

Meanwhile, police sources have since indicated that the men appeared to have been dead for more than four days. After speaking to residents within the area, they only knew the owner from his “coming and going” but they heard or saw nothing.

Kaieteur News was also informed that Narpatty had made several reports that he was robbed in the past but there was no progress with those reports after it was made.

The daughters and wife are expected to return to Guyana today. Investigations are in progress.