Do passengers choose death over speaking out over reckless driving?

By Shikema Dey

Over the past few months, Guyana has seen a burning issue coming to the forefront; the blatant disregard for human lives by errant drivers. The year 2019 has merely days left and so far 125 lives have been snuffed out of existence from 105 accidents. According to the traffic chief, Linden Isles, “90% of road deaths are caused by speeding.”

Norman Alexander: “The issue of speeding leaves a nasty taste in the mouths of many and begs the question; how often do you speak out against it? That simple question was posed to the general populace and responses were astonishing.

“Often times when you speak out, you’re faced with a lot of remarks and stupid comments from the driver, conductor and fellow passengers. One time I was in a public taxi and the driver was speeding so I put on my seat belt and he laughed, I told him to slow down and he called me a girl.”

Rohindra Mohase:

“Out of the last few times I used a bus I vehemently refused to let a fourth passenger into the row that should seat three. These idiots around me start talking bout its late and I should flex. Another time they tried to put me off in the middle of the road at a traffic light. “Tek it hay.” Another time, I made one of them viral for overloading, loud music and speeding. The owner’s sister was in my inbox begging me to take down the post. Even tried to use reverse psychology on me because she claims she’s some counselor. She claimed they changed the driver after that incident. Not sure how true that is. But point I, if more people speak up it would make a difference.”

Lauristan Choy:

“Using public transportation, especially our mini buses, can be a headache and this is so because the drivers are always in a hurry to do three and four trips. I remembered heading to Georgetown in a Route 50 bus for work, and the driver was blazing the road trying to reach before other “regular” buses. I was shocked that some passengers sat silent while he overtook and ‘undertook’, as he accelerated faster when another bus was trying to pass him. I shouted to the driver because music was blasting. He slowed down and began to grumble that persons should purchase their own vehicle.

The second time he accelerated a child began to cry and I eventually told him to stop and I got out. To my surprise, I was hurled with indecent language by the conductor and driver. I felt furious about the disrespect because I was paying my money, and my safety should be taken into consideration. The fact that they picked me up, they are responsible for my safety and safe arrival to my destination. It also showed that he was more concerned about making more money than his own life and that of his passengers whose lives were entrusted to him by virtue of him picking them up.”

Nkasi Ruth Johnson: “I was traveling once in a bus that a cousin of mine was driving, I told him that he has no value for his life or the lives of others. I calmly asked to get off and I proceeded to call my aunt. Look, I have a very big scare for fast driving; I’ve lost a sister, cousin, niece, nephew and friends to accidents. So you should understand my fright. I’ve been in cars and buses driving way above the required speed limit. As a person who has experienced losses due to accidents, I am always scared hence I always speak up. We tend to blame the drivers along (not saying they shouldn’t be blamed) but as commuters it is our duty to play our part; get off the bus, get out of the car. Better to be late than dead! Also, the government needs to amend the traffic laws, when someone causes an accident that results in multiple deaths, the drivers just get bail and back driving again. They should be completely banned especially if they are at fault.”

Shazam Somwar: “I was travelling from the Park at Stabroek Market to Providence. We all know how those buses would usually speed. It was my first time using public transportation for that route, but I had no choice at the time. I guess it was my luck to board one of the buses known for speeding. However, on the way to Providence, the music was turned up really loud, plus I felt like if a vehicle would make a sudden stop in front the bus, we would crash into it. I stayed silent because no one said anything; the driver would’ve probably stopped and put me out. A lot of people say you should speak up, but not at all times would you get the support of other passengers.”

Rodwin Paul: “Traveling from Essequibo to Georgetown is a long journey. As a passenger in a Parika to Georgetown bus, we often think that maybe the driver is moving too slow, especially when we are in a hurry to get where we need to be, for instance, catching the ferry or to meet an appointment. I appreciate the fast movement at those times, but in more recent times I think there is a more disregard for the passengers’ lives. These younger drivers are somewhat more reckless than drivers were 10 years ago. If I’m sitting in the front seat of a minibus or taxi and I realize that they are driving too fast, I’d make it obvious to the driver that I’m checking on the speedometer and this may cause them to slow down. I remember once sitting in a bus and asking the driver to slow down he did at the time of my request but when it seems like I’m not paying attention he increased the speed again. Having a disregard for my life when I speak out is disdainful. Mini bus and taxi operators are more concerned with making money faster than their competition, there is always a race and that’s what dictates their attitudes on the road.”