Two homes destroyed by fire within hours

Three families may have a bleak Christmas after their homes were yesterday destroyed in separate fires mere hours apart.

The tragedy began at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara when an early morning blaze left 53-year-old Dularie Lall and her four children contemplating their next move.

The fire reportedly started around 03:00hrs and completely destroyed the three-bedroom wooden home.

The woman’s distraught daughter, Reshma Lall, who lives a village away, explained to Kaieteur News that her mother was sleeping at her Lot 2 Novar, Mahaicony home when she felt her hand burning.

Upon waking up, she was met with flames inside of her bedroom and immediately raised an alarm. “She seh when she get up, the whole room get fire, so she start holler and rush out fuh make sure dem children safe and they come out and start holler fuh the neighbours”.

According to the younger Lall, her mother, who resided at the home for more than twenty years, attempted to douse the blaze but unfortunately, her heroic efforts were in vain as the fire could not be contained. “She try fuh out piece but it was too much, she get burn on she hand and near she face and so.”

Reshma Lall said that her mother and siblings were unable to save anything from the blaze but the clothes on their backs, and stood in horror as the place they called home for years went up in flames.

She explained that fire tenders arrived promptly, but it was a bit too late. The house reportedly did not have any electricity, so the family is baffled as to what could have caused the blaze.

“They did done start buy things fuh Christmas and the house had everything but it ain’t had light and they ain’t had no lamp light, so we ain’t know what happened, what cause the fire.”

The family was still recovering from the deaths of their father and grandmother, both of whom contributed considerably to the household.

Meanwhile, twelve persons from two families were displaced after a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed their Lot 1 Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara home.

That fire started at about 10:30hrs.

Reports stated that Carl James, a construction worker, lived in the lower flat of the two story wooden house with his wife and six children, while Shaya Quamina lived in the upper flat with her three children.

According to information received, Quamina and her children ran out of the house screaming ‘fire’ while James’s wife, June Ann Holland who was painting with her children heard the screams and fled the house.

The fire was said to have started in a bedroom in the upper flat of the home. The blaze quickly engulfed the building, leaving both families thankfully alive but suffering estimated losses in the millions.