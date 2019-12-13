MVP Sports on board GFF Super 16 Cup

As part of the company’s ongoing support for the development of football and sports in general in Guyana; MVP Sports has made a tangible

contribution to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) towards the successful staging of this year’s edition of the GFF Super 16 Cup which is set to kick off on Sunday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

At the entity’s Giftland Mall location, Manager Eon Ramdeo in handing over the cheque said that they were pleased to be partnering with the GFF for a tournament that will feature sixteen (16) clubs, top eight Elite League clubs and the top club from eight of the Federation’s Regional Members Associations, battling for supremacy.

“We look forward to continuing the support not only for this tournament but football in general with the GFF and other sports as well.” GFF’s Youth Development Officer, Brian Joseph in accepting the cheque, thanked MVP Sports on behalf of the Federation for their support and informed that this year’s competition promises lots of excitement as the teams have all been dedicated in ensuring that they are all in tip top shape. Over Four Million Dollars in cash and prizes are up for the taking.