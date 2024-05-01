Latest update May 1st, 2024 1:04 AM

GFF Regional Associations’ League kicks off in Essequibo

May 01, 2024 Sports

Keen competition was the order of the day as play in the GFF Regional Associations’ Senior Men’s League opened in Essequibo.

Richmond United FC and Queenstown FC play out hard-fought draw

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Regional Associations’ Senior Men’s League is back.

Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association (ECPFA) on Saturday officially kicked off the regional competition with clubs Richmond United FC and Queenstown FC battling to a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

Fans on April 27 witnessed the clash at Cottonfield Sports Ground in Essequibo. Both teams battled fiercely to seize their chances at scoring goals but ultimately fell short as the final whistle blew.

This is the ECPFA’s third consecutive year organising their league with funding support from the GFF’s Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).

ECPFA’s six clubs, including Charity Extreme FC, Dartmouth Dominators, Richmond United, Mainstay Gold Stars, Tapakuma United and Good Hope All-Stars, are vying to secure the top spot at the conclusion of the league.

GFF President Wayne Forde congratulated ECPFA President Marvin Pearson and his executive team for successfully organising the third consecutive season of the league.

“I commend President Pearson and his team for their focus over the past few months to ensure the ECPFA successfully launched its senior men’s league for the third consecutive year with the assistance of the M-FAP. This is a milestone for ECPFA.”

He added that the GFF “remains committed to supporting our Regional Associations (RAs) through financial backing and technical assistance, fostering equal opportunities for footballers in the region.”

The GFF will invest in excess of 15 million dollars in funding and material support for the 9 Regional Association Senior Men Leagues during the 2024 season.

In the coming weeks, the GFF’s remaining eight Regional Associations – Bartica Football Association (BFA), Berbice Football Association (BFA), East Coast Demerara Football Association (ECDFA), East Bank Demerara Football Association (EBFA). Georgetown

Football Association (GFA), Rupununi Football Association (RFA), Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) – will commence their senior men’s leagues, having worked closely with the GFF to ensure readiness.

They were required to submit key documentation, including clubs and players’ listings, league fixtures and a budget for the season.

Some 104 football clubs affiliated with the Regional Associations will reap the rewards of the M-FAP investment.

Launched in 2020 with the complete approval of the GFF Congress, M-FAP extends support to GFF members across four key pillars: Administration & Operations, Equipment & Material, Competition & Technical Development, and Infrastructure Development.

The winner of the regional leagues will earn the opportunity to compete in the GFF Elite League Promotion Playoff.

Their ultimate aim? Securing a spot in the prestigious KFC Elite League Season Seven.

Monedderlust FC reclaimed their spot in the current Elite League Season Six after defeating Slingerz FC from the West Demerara Football Association in the GFF Elite League Promotion Playoff.

GFF President Forde noted that “fans can expect a thrilling season across the Regional Associations”.

