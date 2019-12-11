Eccles, Diamond, Sophia and La Parfaite Harmonie change Guyana map

Lands and Surveys gun soon start mapping out Guyana. That mean tracing de boundaries and every river and creek in de country.

De map gun tell everybody wheh all de mountains deh and how high dem high. De map gun know which land is fuh farming, which is swamp, and which is fuh agriculture. Is a big programme, but dem boys didn’t know until dem hear de price.

Dem remember when De River Man eventually tell de people how much money Guyana get fuh a signing bonus, some people seh de money was too little. After hiding fuh tell de people, de River Man eventually seh how Exxon give Guyana US$18 million.

Fuh map Guyana is exactly US$18 million. Dem boys start to wonder if is de signing bonus money dem using to map Guyana. But then again, Greenidge seh how de signing bonus money helping to pay lawyers and dem odda expense fuh de court case against Venezuela.

This is a real funny thing, because de mapping gun show Guyana’s boundaries just how dem deh now, wid de land that Venezuela claiming from Guyana. Is more than fifty years since anybody map Guyana. Since then dem have new villages.

For example dem didn’t have Eccles and Diamond and Sophia. Now de map gun show these places wid big houses and nuff streets. Dem didn’t even have La Parfaite Harmonie and Belle West and places like that. Dem didn’t even have de Harbour Bridge and de Berbice Bridge.

This mapping gun be easier than de last one, because people don’t have to go and walk in all dem bush. Dem can use drones. That mean dem can sit down at one place and fly de drone to map out dem rivers and creeks.

Dem boys want to know if when dem done it gun be like de States, wheh people can go to Google Maps and see de actual place. Dem can see de houses from any angle, even from de streets.

Satellite can use GPS to carry people anywhere. Dem boys want to know if de same thing gun happen when de mapping done in Guyana.

Talk half and check de new Guyana map.