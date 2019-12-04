Toddler needs bone marrow transplant

SHEA –a US -based medical charity is hoping to save the life, Avisha Best, a toddler who has been diagnosed with Leukemia.

SHEA President, Lori Narine, told Kaieteur News that the charity received an urgent request to assist 22-month-old Avisha. She has been in-patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital for approximately 45 days, where the advanced treatment needed to save her life is not available.

Despite her doctors’ incredible efforts to treat Avisha, her condition is worsening as time passes. She will eventually need a bone marrow transplant, which is not available in Guyana; therefore, she must travel for treatment overseas.

The Charity is therefore hoping to help Avisha get the critical transplant in the USA.

Narine noted that time is of the essence. “We need your help to create a miracle to help Avisha to travel to the USA for urgent treatment to save her life. She must travel within the next two weeks, so please do not hesitate in helping.”

Those interested in helping the toddler can donate to Demerara Bank account number 006002041325.

Narine warned that SHEA Charity does not solicit funds by asking for cash in-person donations. Donations are only permitted through our online platforms which are shared here on our Facebook page.

“Should you be approached by any person requesting a cash in-person donation, it is highly likely a scam. If you would like to donate and help our patients, please do so online at www.sheacharity.org or by clicking the donate button on this post.”