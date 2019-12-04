Toddler needs bone marrow transplant

Latest update December 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
SHEA –a US -based medical charity is hoping to save the life, Avisha Best, a toddler who has been diagnosed with Leukemia.
SHEA President, Lori Narine, told Kaieteur News that the charity received an urgent request to assist 22-month-old Avisha. She has been in-patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital for approximately 45 days, where the advanced treatment needed to save her life is not available.
Despite her doctors’ incredible efforts to treat Avisha, her condition is worsening as time passes. She will eventually need a bone marrow transplant, which is not available in Guyana; therefore, she must travel for treatment overseas.
The Charity is therefore hoping to help Avisha get the critical transplant in the USA.
Narine noted that time is of the essence. “We need your help to create a miracle to help Avisha to travel to the USA for urgent treatment to save her life. She must travel within the next two weeks, so please do not hesitate in helping.”
Those interested in helping the toddler can donate to Demerara Bank account number 006002041325.
Narine warned that SHEA Charity does not solicit funds by asking for cash in-person donations. Donations are only permitted through our online platforms which are shared here on our Facebook page.
“Should you be approached by any person requesting a cash in-person donation, it is highly likely a scam. If you would like to donate and help our patients, please do so online at www.sheacharity.org or by clicking the donate button on this post.”
Dec 04, 2019The final day of the National Draughts Association Annual National Competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium Compound. The game was played on the 100 square Boards. Pooranmall, who...
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
My favourite foreign newspaper is the Guardian of the UK. It is independent, liberal and certainly suspicious of the power... more
Something is amiss at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ending of the career of the most senior career diplomat in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A debate has now started in parts of the Caribbean about whether there should be term limits for Prime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]