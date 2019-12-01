Nominations Day is January 10, 2020

As Guyana heads closer to March 2020 General and Regional Elections, Nominations Day is scheduled be on the January 10, next year.

This is according to an advertisement published by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

According to the advertisement, (GECOM) requests that all political parties desirous of participating in the upcoming Regional and General Elections submit a symbol for approval.

Applications for approval of symbols must be submitted to GECOM no later than December 13, 2019 to facilitate timely consideration by the commission and timely response to applicants.

The Nominations Day schedule marks Guyana drawing closer to the holding of Regional and General Elections following months of uncertainty after a no- confident vote was successfully toppled the ruling a Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government back in December 2018.

Since then APNU+AFC and the opposition the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) have been in a tug and war over the validity of the no confidence motion. The no-confidence motion has divided the nation with the government insisting that the vote was illegal as the parliamentarian; Charrandass Persaud, was sitting illegal in the National Assembly at that time of the vote.

The government took the matter to court. The High Court ruled that no person with dual citizenship can sit in the National Assembly and that the vote was carried, properly.

However, the Court of Appeal deemed the vote needed a greater majority.

The matter ended in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) where it was ruled that the motion was valid and elections must be held within three months.

Many observers have been calling for a smooth flow in the proceedings leading up to elections particularly the diplomatic community.

The diplomats have been nervous over what has been a testing period for Guyana.

New US ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, has urged Guyana to have a “peaceful” reaction to the impending ruling at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the no-confidence vote which triggered early elections.