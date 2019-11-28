Boy, 7, dead, family hospitalised after driver ploughs into pedestrians

A seven-year-old boy is dead, his mother, sister and two other persons including another child are hospitalised after a reckless driver ploughed into them while they were standing along the Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice Public Road yesterday afternoon.

It was a scene of absolute chaos and horror when bodies were seen scattered across the parapet and in the nearby trench.

Police sources have disclosed that the driver of the car is in police custody at the Fort Wellington Police Station.

Dead is Nirfan Nezamdeen, a student of the Latchmansingh Primary School, while his mother, Ameena Diaram, is in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that little Nezamdeen’s sister was also a victim and is hospitalised while a female adult and two other children who are yet to be identified were rushed to GPHC as well.

Reports are that the driver of the vehicle was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into the two adults and four children who were standing along the roadway awaiting transportation.

The car then ended up in a trench but little Nezamdeen was trapped underneath. Public spirited persons rushed over to the scene and immediately rendered assistance. One person was seen on footage removing the seven-year-old’s lifeless body that was tucked under the front bumper of the car. He was still clad in his uniform and carrying his backpack.

Commander-in-Charge of Region Five, Yonnette Stephens, told this publication that they are currently gathering details of what exactly occurred but confirmed that three children and two adults are hospitalised and the driver is in custody.