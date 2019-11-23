Latest update November 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Gold is Money, Showstoppers, Sophia, Bent Street and Back Circle on winners’ row
Traditional giants, Gold is Money, Showstoppers, Sophia, Bent Street and Back Circle secured easy wins when the Inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship continued on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Gold is Money defeated Island All-Stars 6-3. Keifer Brandt scored a hat-trick in the fifth, eighth and 17th minutes, while Jamal Pedro, Randolph Wagner and Phillip Rowley scored in the second, 10th and 14th minutes respectively. For the loser, Quincy McDonald, Devon Hyman and Rory Lewis scored in the third, seventh and 15th minutes respectively.
Bent Street crushed Avocado Ballers 4-1. Daniel Wilson, Colin Nelson, Pernell Schultz and Akel Clarke netted in the fourth, 12th, 15th and 17th respectively. For the loser, Cedric Osborne netted in the sixth minute.
Showstoppers dismissed Future Stars 5-2. Delon Lanferman recorded a double in the fourth and eighth minutes, while Lennox Wilson, Keanu Lawrence and Stephon Jupiter scored in the 16th, 17th and 19th minutes respectively.
On target for the loser was Jamal Cozier in the sixth and 11th minute. Also Sophia downed Gaza Squad 2-0. Elroy George and Mervin Morris netted in the fourth and eighth minutes respectively.
The competition will continue today at the same venue. Island All-Stars will face-off with Gaza Squad from 19:00hrs, while Rio All-Stars oppose Spot-7 at 19:30hrs and Stabroek Ballers battle Albouystown at 20:00hrs.
In the fourth match, Avocado Ballers will oppose LA Ballers from 20:30hrs, while BV tackle Bent Street at 21:00hrs and Gold is Money lock horns with Sophia. In the final match, Sparta Boss face-off with Alexander Village from 22:00hrs.
Fixtures
Day-4-Saturday November 23rd
Island All-Stars vs Gaza Squad-19:00hrs
Rio All-Stars vs Spot-7-19:30hrs
Stabroek Ballers vs Albouystown-A-20:00hrs
Avocado vs LA Ballers-20:30hrs
BV vs Bent Street-21:00hrs
Gold is Money vs Sophia-21:30hrs
Sparta vs Alexander-22:00hrs
Complete Results
Game-1
Kingston-4 vs Melanie-0
Stephon Reynolds-5th and 18th
Tevin Fowler-8th
Gregory Jones-15th
Game-2
Tiger Bay-3 vs Ol Skool-2
Tiger Bay Scorers
Jermaine Tinch-13th and 19th
Handel Easton-9th
Ol Skool Scorer
Kevin Mullin-8th and 14th
Game-3
Back Circle-4 vs Spot-7-0
Dellon Kelly-5th and 19th
Selwyn Williams-8th
Jermaine Beckles-16th
Game-4
Gold is Money-6 vs Island All-Stars-3
Gold is Money Scorers
Keifer Brandt-5th, 8th and 17th
Jamal Pedro-2nd
Randolph Wagner-10th
Phillip Rowley-14th
Island Scorers
Quincy McDonald-3rd
Devon Hyman-7th
Rory Lewis-15th
Game-5
Bent Street-4 vs Avocado Ballers-1
Bent Scorers
Daniel Wilson-4th
Colin Nelson-12th
Pernell Schultz-15th
Akel Clarke-17th
Avocado Scorer
Cedric Osborne-6th
Game-6
Sophia-2 vs Gaza Squad-0
Elroy George-4th
Mervin Morris-8th
Game-7
Showstoppers-5 vs Future Stars-2
Showstoppers Scorers
Delon Lanferman-4th and 8th
Lennox Wilson-16th
Keanu Lawrence-17th
Stephon Jupiter-19th
Future Scorer
Jamal Cozier-6th and 11th
Point Standings
Group-A
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Rio All-Stars 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
Back Circle 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 3
Spot-7 2 1 1 0 2 4 -2 3
Group-B
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Leopold St 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
Tiger Bay 2 1 1 0 4 4 0 3
Broad St 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3
Ol Skool 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0
Group-C
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Sparta 2 2 0 0 10 0 +10 6
Alex Village 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 4
Kingston 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4
Melanie 3 0 3 0 0 10 -10 0
Group-D
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
BV 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3
Bent St 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3
Avocado 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0
LA Ballers 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0
Group-E
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers 2 2 0 0 11 4 +7 6
Future 2 1 1 0 7 7 0 3
Stabroek 1 0 1 0 2 5 -3 0
Albouystown 1 0 1 0 2 6 -4 0
Group-F
Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.
Gold-is-Money 2 2 0 0 11 3 +8 6
Sophia 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6
Island 2 0 2 0 4 9 -5 0
Gaza Squad 2 0 2 0 0 7 -7 0
Nov 23, 2019Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) have won their fifth consecutive National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships after the six-day event concluded last evening at the...
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
Nov 23, 2019
In my Tuesday, October 15, 2019 piece, “History of the PNC: Part 1” I indicated that I would do a five-part series,... more
“If you tremble with indignation at every injustice, then you are a comrade of mine.” – Ernesto Che Guevara. A... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]