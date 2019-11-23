Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship

Gold is Money, Showstoppers, Sophia, Bent Street and Back Circle on winners’ row

Traditional giants, Gold is Money, Showstoppers, Sophia, Bent Street and Back Circle secured easy wins when the Inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball Championship continued on Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Gold is Money defeated Island All-Stars 6-3. Keifer Brandt scored a hat-trick in the fifth, eighth and 17th minutes, while Jamal Pedro, Randolph Wagner and Phillip Rowley scored in the second, 10th and 14th minutes respectively. For the loser, Quincy McDonald, Devon Hyman and Rory Lewis scored in the third, seventh and 15th minutes respectively.

Bent Street crushed Avocado Ballers 4-1. Daniel Wilson, Colin Nelson, Pernell Schultz and Akel Clarke netted in the fourth, 12th, 15th and 17th respectively. For the loser, Cedric Osborne netted in the sixth minute.

Showstoppers dismissed Future Stars 5-2. Delon Lanferman recorded a double in the fourth and eighth minutes, while Lennox Wilson, Keanu Lawrence and Stephon Jupiter scored in the 16th, 17th and 19th minutes respectively.

On target for the loser was Jamal Cozier in the sixth and 11th minute. Also Sophia downed Gaza Squad 2-0. Elroy George and Mervin Morris netted in the fourth and eighth minutes respectively.

The competition will continue today at the same venue. Island All-Stars will face-off with Gaza Squad from 19:00hrs, while Rio All-Stars oppose Spot-7 at 19:30hrs and Stabroek Ballers battle Albouystown at 20:00hrs.

In the fourth match, Avocado Ballers will oppose LA Ballers from 20:30hrs, while BV tackle Bent Street at 21:00hrs and Gold is Money lock horns with Sophia. In the final match, Sparta Boss face-off with Alexander Village from 22:00hrs.

Fixtures

Day-4-Saturday November 23rd

Island All-Stars vs Gaza Squad-19:00hrs

Rio All-Stars vs Spot-7-19:30hrs

Stabroek Ballers vs Albouystown-A-20:00hrs

Avocado vs LA Ballers-20:30hrs

BV vs Bent Street-21:00hrs

Gold is Money vs Sophia-21:30hrs

Sparta vs Alexander-22:00hrs

Complete Results

Game-1

Kingston-4 vs Melanie-0

Stephon Reynolds-5th and 18th

Tevin Fowler-8th

Gregory Jones-15th

Game-2

Tiger Bay-3 vs Ol Skool-2

Tiger Bay Scorers

Jermaine Tinch-13th and 19th

Handel Easton-9th

Ol Skool Scorer

Kevin Mullin-8th and 14th

Game-3

Back Circle-4 vs Spot-7-0

Dellon Kelly-5th and 19th

Selwyn Williams-8th

Jermaine Beckles-16th

Game-4

Gold is Money-6 vs Island All-Stars-3

Gold is Money Scorers

Keifer Brandt-5th, 8th and 17th

Jamal Pedro-2nd

Randolph Wagner-10th

Phillip Rowley-14th

Island Scorers

Quincy McDonald-3rd

Devon Hyman-7th

Rory Lewis-15th

Game-5

Bent Street-4 vs Avocado Ballers-1

Bent Scorers

Daniel Wilson-4th

Colin Nelson-12th

Pernell Schultz-15th

Akel Clarke-17th

Avocado Scorer

Cedric Osborne-6th

Game-6

Sophia-2 vs Gaza Squad-0

Elroy George-4th

Mervin Morris-8th

Game-7

Showstoppers-5 vs Future Stars-2

Showstoppers Scorers

Delon Lanferman-4th and 8th

Lennox Wilson-16th

Keanu Lawrence-17th

Stephon Jupiter-19th

Future Scorer

Jamal Cozier-6th and 11th

Point Standings

Group-A

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Rio All-Stars 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3

Back Circle 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 3

Spot-7 2 1 1 0 2 4 -2 3

Group-B

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Leopold St 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3

Tiger Bay 2 1 1 0 4 4 0 3

Broad St 2 1 1 0 3 4 -1 3

Ol Skool 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0

Group-C

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Sparta 2 2 0 0 10 0 +10 6

Alex Village 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 4

Kingston 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4

Melanie 3 0 3 0 0 10 -10 0

Group-D

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

BV 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3

Bent St 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3

Avocado 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0

LA Ballers 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0

Group-E

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Showstoppers 2 2 0 0 11 4 +7 6

Future 2 1 1 0 7 7 0 3

Stabroek 1 0 1 0 2 5 -3 0

Albouystown 1 0 1 0 2 6 -4 0

Group-F

Team P W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Gold-is-Money 2 2 0 0 11 3 +8 6

Sophia 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6

Island 2 0 2 0 4 9 -5 0

Gaza Squad 2 0 2 0 0 7 -7 0