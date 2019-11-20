Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Civil society groups receive training on juvenile justice diversion

Nov 20, 2019 News 0

The Juvenile Justice Department of the Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Community, Family, and Youth Resilience (CYFR) programme, has trained 35 civil society core groups, non- governmental organizations and government departments, in Juvenile Justice Diversion and Alternative Sentencing (JJDAST).

A section of the gathering

The Training was conducted on November 14, last, by consultant Dr. Dianne Williams, a Criminologist and Certified Criminal Justice Specialist. The objective of training was to build the capacity of participants to better implement diversion and alternative sentencing programmes.
Key components of the training focused on policies and procedures related to diversion and alternative sentencing, the roles and functions of organizations providing diversion and alternative sentencing support, the organizational framework and related practical guidelines, and protocols and processes for the implementation of approved diversion programmes.
This training is a major step in building a support cohort among civil society groups in all administrative regions of Guyana, who can provide suitable diversion programmes to a child who comes into contact or conflict with the law.
The Juvenile Justice Department through the Director is mandated under section 9 of the Juvenile Justice Act to develop and maintain suitable diversion programmes and to recognize as suitable, diversion programmes offered by Government departments, non-governmental organizations, civil society groups and the Juvenile Justice Committee.

 

New 2019