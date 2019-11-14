Guyana the Caribbean Dubai – Minister Jordan

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, described Guyana as the ‘Caribbean Dubai’ yesterday during his address at the graduation and prize giving ceremony for participants of the Audio- Visual Skills Youth Empowerment Programme.

Guyana’s Oil and Petroleum Sector is a major boost in the economy, since we have numerous ongoing exploration and development operations offshore Guyana, producing at least 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

Minister Jordan said, “This sub project was one of 39 interventions being implemented under the BNTF [Basic Needs Trust Fund] ninth programme being fund by the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

“The certificates received carry the weight of a National Vocational Qualification recognised throughout Guyana.”

He further highlighted that 40 individuals were selected from 75 applicants. Only 31 of them were able to graduate, among them youths and youth leaders of two communities.

He called on the sponsors to continue their efforts at nation building as these programmes will enrich and empower the lives of citizens thus reducing the rate of unemployment. He saw Guyana as the Dubai of the Caribbean and on the verge of economic growth.

Present at the graduation ceremony were Ms. Margaret Lawrence, Executive Director of Merundoi Inc; Ms. Timolyn Barclay, Project Liaison of the Merundoi Inc; Mr. Dikedemma Utoh, Project Manager of BNTF IA Guyana; Mr. Floyd Scott, Director and Council for TVET; and Mrs. Vonetta Carter, Community Liaison Officer of BNTF IA Guyana among others.

Audio-Visual Skills Youth Empowerment programme is sponsored by the Government of Guyana, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and MERUNDOI.

The programme which commenced on July 15, and ended on November 1, 2019 taught participants how to operate audio and video equipment.