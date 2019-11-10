Stealing bicycle is my job – teen tells Magistrate

Latest update November 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
“She get back one of the bikes, just give me a chance,” said Kurt Robertson after he pleaded guilty to stealing two bicycles.
Twenty-three-year-old Kurt Robertson appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, when the charge was read to him.
The charge stated that on November 5, 2019, at Alberttown, Georgetown, he stole two bicycles valued $33,000, property of Adriana Hendricks.
According to information received, on the day in question, the woman secured her bicycles and went to bed. The following day, she discovered her bicycles missing. She then reported the matter and when the CCTV footage in the area was checked, Roberts was seen removing the articles.
An investigation was conducted and the defendant was later contacted, arrested and charged for the offence.
Roberts was ordered to pay a $40,000 fine for the offence since he pleaded guilty or in default, he would spend six months in jail.
