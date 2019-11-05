M&CC warns citizens to brace for heavy rainfall, flooding

The Mayor and Councillors of the City (M&CC) of Georgetown have issued an advisory, warning residents to brace for heavy rainfall and flooding. In the interim, the M&CC is doubling efforts to ensure that all of its sluices and pumps are fully functional.

In a statement issued yesterday, City Engineer (ag) Kenson Boston noted that currently, the koker doors are closed due to the high tide, but will be opened between 11-12pm to facilitate the free flow of water off the lands. Boston has assured that the pumps are functioning to optimum to allow water to drain off the land.

“The M&CC therefore calls on citizens to be reminded that heavy rainfall may result in overtopping in low-lying areas including Albouystown, Alberttown, Riverview Ruimveldt and Lacytown.”

“Since the City can only accommodate 2 inches of rainfall during normal high tide. Persons who live in these communities must take the necessary precautions to ensure that they secure their properties and other personal belongings,” the release added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ubraj Narine is imploring city dwellers to be responsible when disposing of waste.

“The Council is still faced with a serious problem where waste finds its way into the drainage system. This in fact has helped to compromise the integrity of the drainage system and has contributed to overtopping in several communities.

Over the past two months several Councillors have embarked on drainage projects to restore drainage in their respective communities, these areas include; Agricola, East Ruimveldt, Bourda, West La Penitence, Festival City, Castello Housing Scheme and North Ruimveldt,” the release outlined.

The City Engineer has deployed a team to address blockages in several communities. Persons who have concerns can call 225-2218 or 226-9977.