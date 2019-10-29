Ricardo and Anthony Adams – surprise omissions from Guyana Jaguars Super 50 side

By Zaheer Mohamed

The recently concluded CGI/SBF Petroleum Franchise League was used as a bench mark to select the Guyana Jaguars squad for the CWI Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super 50 which is set to commence on November 6 in St. Kitts and Trinidad and Tobago.

To be successful in any Regional tournament, consistent cricket is required and as such the best players on show should form the basis of the team. When one looks at the Guyana Jaguars side selected for the Regional Super 50, the team does contain some talented players who have performed consistently in the recently concluded Franchise League.

The return of Ronsford Beaton and Jonathan Foo, the inclusion of pacer Niall Smith and wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory are some of the positives; however the omission of Ricardo and Anthony Adams is most surprising and very difficult to digest by many.

These players have done well enough to earn a call up to the national side but for some reason they were not considered. Ricardo finished the tournament as the joint leading wicket taker with 20 scalps and had some valuable knocks with the bat while Anthony Adams struck two half centuries and picked up 13 wickets; both creditable all-round performances.

Ricardo collected the man-of-the-match award twice and grabbed eight wickets versus East Coast Demerara while he and Anthony, who also had a man-of-the-match award, shared all 10 wickets between them against West Berbice, with Anthony taking six and Ricardo four.

These players have done what is takes to be included in the side and when competing in modern day sport, the selectors should ensure that best and in-form players are included in the team.