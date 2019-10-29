Latest update October 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Body found wrapped in sheet, jersey around neck

The body of an unidentified man was found yesterday morning at Baramita, North West District, Region 1.

The tract where the body was found

According to reports, the discovery was made by residents who were walking through a bushy track.
It is said that the body was wrapped in a sheet. He also had a jersey wrapped around his neck. Police ranks from the Baramita Police Station were alerted and the body was removed and transported to the Port Kaituma Mortuary to await a post mortem examination.
Police observed that his body bore no marks of violence but the tongue was protruding from his mouth. No suspects have been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

