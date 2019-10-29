Body found wrapped in sheet, jersey around neck

Latest update October 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
The body of an unidentified man was found yesterday morning at Baramita, North West District, Region 1.
According to reports, the discovery was made by residents who were walking through a bushy track.
It is said that the body was wrapped in a sheet. He also had a jersey wrapped around his neck. Police ranks from the Baramita Police Station were alerted and the body was removed and transported to the Port Kaituma Mortuary to await a post mortem examination.
Police observed that his body bore no marks of violence but the tongue was protruding from his mouth. No suspects have been arrested and investigations are ongoing.
