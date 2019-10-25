De Man above give Guyana anodda chance

Right now people sit down waiting pon de oil money. All of a sudden some of dem mekking plans to travel de whole world because dem would get rich. Some of dem only want put dem hand pon de oil money.

Dem boys remember when de Finance Minister seh dis election would be de Mother of all Elections. Wha he mean was whoever win it gon tek de country to heights like any rich country. Guyanese gon travel and de passport gon be welcomed anywhere. Dem wouldn’t have to sit pon any bench in de airport like wha use to happen when dem visit Barbados and Trinidad.

But by de skin of dem teeth, dem woulda be eating mud and drinking sugar water. Dem woulda go back to begging foreign countries fuh money and when we can’t pay, beg de same foreign countries to write off de debt.

All dem oil companies was coming and trying dem luck. Dem boys know dem use to spend some money and then pack up and go home. Exxon decide to tek one more shot but de management refuse to spend anodda cent pon oil exploration in Guyana.

Shell pull out because it couldn’t throw away money behind some dream. In de end, Exxon had to look fuh partners because de parent company seh it wasn’t spending any more money.

Dem boys seh some people don’t believe in de Man above but dem know it has One. He see how Guyana suffer. Dem get politicians who could talk nice but couldn’t do much.

Exxon and de partners decide to mek one more try to drill fuh oil. Dem had two spots. Dem boys don’t know wha pressure Hess put pon Exxon to drill de second spot first. Dem companies did done decide dat if dem find one more dry hole dem was packing up dem traps.

De second spot was de one dat canon fuh Exxon. De first one tun out to be anodda dry hole. De Man above decide Guyana punish enough. Dat is how Guyana find oil.

Talk half and give thanks every day.