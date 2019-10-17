Latest update October 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

CANU busts two at Parika with over 90lbs of marijuana

Oct 17, 2019 News 0

As the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit seeks to tighten its grip on narcotics distributors throughout the country, two more persons where yesterday detained for the illegal possession of 42.824 kilograms of marijuana.

Arrested: Naresh Totaram and Shafeek Latif
Marijuana found in salt bags

In one of its operations around 03:00hrs Tuesday morning, CANU officers intercepted a Toyota Spacio motorcar travelling along the Parika Public Road.
According to officers, two bulky bags were found in the car. The bags were then searched and the illegal drugs were found. The occupants of car were arrested and taken into the custody to assist with investigations.
The persons arrested, Shafeek Latif and Naresh Totaram, are both males and are residents of Tuschen New Housing Scheme (EBE).
Recent operations by the police and CANU have seen a quantity of illegal drugs both cocaine marijuana being seized and persons involved were also arrested and charged.
It was also recently reported that CANU had fired one of its own officers for planting illegal drugs in the suitcase of a female passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

 

 

New 2019