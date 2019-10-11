`Ramjattan stands firm on 2am curfew

The Coalition Government is not looking to scrap the 2am curfew law anytime soon.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, was on Wednesday questioned on the issue while a guest on ‘The Political Show’, hosted by Kaieteur Radio.

The issue has been a thorny one with the religious bodies backing the enforcement while partygoers and businesses have asked for the 2am time to be pushed back further.

Defending the issue, the Vice President, who is also leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), the smaller of the factions that form the Coalition Government, acknowledged that there will be anger, but he is prepared to endure that for greater good of the country.

“In 2015, I decided that we will have the curfew and I want to make it quite clear…it did not just jump out the air. As a matter of fact, I’ve walked with the document where the research department of my ministry made a very quality research on the issue and also tied it up with the fact that indeed alcohol and violence and traffic fatalities…There is a link.”

He pointed out that there are laws which bring a halt to drinking in private bars, including hotels, at 12am but these were not being enforced prior to 2015.

“All I did was to extend the time for other places apart from hotels, to 2am.”

According to the Minister, the law in relation to all bars is 12am.

“The licences would tell you that in relation to hotels- Pegasus and Marriott and Princess and all of that, they are 2am. Our dance laws are in relation to 2am…You have to close up at 2am.”

He said that in 2015, when the Coalition entered office, the decision was taken to make a relaxation but there were calls from religious and women’s bodies to enforce.

“A lot of people don’t appreciate what has been done here,” Ramjattan noted.

He drew a parallel to the US, where women’s movements had complained about their spouses drinking on weekends and month ends.

“And in (I have it all here) the 50 states of America from Alaska right down to…Wyoming about 40 of those states have 2am.”

Ramjattan insisted that he only decided on it after conducting a major piece of research.

“I knew that I was going to get a kickback from the bar owners and those who would want to go on to 4 and 5 o’ clock in the morning. But there is a negative to it… alcohol and the violence that it creates and the traffic accidents and fatalities sometime that it creates, is a bad thing for our country…the health system, so many other systems.”

He said that Government has to provide shelters for women who are battered as a result of abusive conduct from drunken husbands .

“All of that takes a toll. And if you’re gonna do that and want that, then well fine. But I could not have stood there, and trying to make a difference not then implementing what you know the data was shown you and the research was showing you.”

The Minister made it clear that the enforcement of the curfew has worked to help reduce crime.

“When you compare the statistics part to that time we started, it was late 2015 I think, early 2016 as against the statistics of those who came to the Brickdam Police Station and so on, it got lower, strikingly lower…”

The official was quick to point out that there is no ban on drinking.

“I will not…I will not change that. It would require legal amendments and I don’t think in this interim capacity we can do that and in any event in the matter of policy, I would not as Security Minister… want to change that. There have been benefits in relation to that.”

He acknowledged that there have been special occasions where a number of bars would ask and even the hosts of barbecue sessions would request extensions…on occasions, these were granted.

“But whatever it is you have, that digression as a matter of across-the-board policy, I wouldn’t change it. I will get the wrath of the Hindus, Muslims and Christian communities. I will get the wrath also the women’s association and so many other associations who see a benefit in ensuring the bars are closed at 2am.”

Ramjattan dismissed talks that the matter could realistically cause the Coalition to be hurt in the upcoming general elections.

“A lot of time of right-thinking people… are gonna say what madness is this and we should not go for that kind of madness just because a fraction of our population might very feel that I am deterring entertainment or moving in a way that some of the fellows that want late nights and so on are gonna be affected.”

He said that citizens appreciate what was being done.

“…Well, that’s the law…I will implement it. I will enforce it and I don’t think there will be a change in policy.”