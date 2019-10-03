Guyana Fire Service saves the day

Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
A number of persons would have been left homeless and a business and other buildings flattened yesterday if a fire had been allowed to rage out of hand.
Luckily, the Guyana Fire Service was prompt in responding to the call and the tender was heavily laden with water, hence the GFS was effectively able to extinguish the fire at a residential building next door to 104.1 FM at United Nations Place Georgetown.
The origin of the fire was a huge upright generator, which apparently powered the yellow three-storey building and according to many, has not been maintained or checked on for quite some time now.
An occupant of the building opposite related that a female security guard saw smoke coming from the generator and alerted her other colleagues as well as the occupants of the business next to the building.
Meanwhile, by the time the fire tender arrived, flames had erupted but the GFS managed to get the fire under control. By this time, however a number of wires were already burnt out.
By the time this publication arrived on the scene, all that could be seen was wispy tendrils of smoke emanating from the damaged appliance.
