Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Fire Service saves the day

Oct 03, 2019 News 0

A number of persons would have been left homeless and a business and other buildings flattened yesterday if a fire had been allowed to rage out of hand.

The fire tender at the scene.

Two of the buildings that could have been burnt.

The damaged generator.

The damaged generator.

Luckily, the Guyana Fire Service was prompt in responding to the call and the tender was heavily laden with water, hence the GFS was effectively able to extinguish the fire at a residential building next door to 104.1 FM at United Nations Place Georgetown.

The origin of the fire was a huge upright generator, which apparently powered the yellow three-storey building and according to many, has not been maintained or checked on for quite some time now.
An occupant of the building opposite related that a female security guard saw smoke coming from the generator and alerted her other colleagues as well as the occupants of the business next to the building.
Meanwhile, by the time the fire tender arrived, flames had erupted but the GFS managed to get the fire under control. By this time, however a number of wires were already burnt out.
By the time this publication arrived on the scene, all that could be seen was wispy tendrils of smoke emanating from the damaged appliance.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Will Guyana’s Golfers also conquer Suriname?

Will Guyana’s Golfers also conquer Suriname?

Oct 03, 2019

Golf rivalry between border countries Guyana and Suriname will be at a peak this weekend as top golfers from this nation descend on Suriname soil to participate in that country’s annual Republic...
Read More
UCCA/Bharat & Family U17 Inter School Tourney Skeldon High dethrone Skeldon Linepath Sec. to be crowned champions

UCCA/Bharat & Family U17 Inter School...

Oct 03, 2019

KMPA / 3rd Annual Junior Olympic Games shoots off today at LCCG

KMPA / 3rd Annual Junior Olympic Games shoots off...

Oct 03, 2019

Guyana Amazon Warriors looking to go all the way; Take on Tallawahs tonight at Providence

Guyana Amazon Warriors looking to go all the way;...

Oct 03, 2019

GCC and Saints triumph in Bounty Paper Towel Hockey Leagues

GCC and Saints triumph in Bounty Paper Towel...

Oct 03, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA Weekend Fixtures

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019