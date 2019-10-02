First batch of students graduate from Mining School

Twenty-nine students graduated from the Guyana Mining School on September, 27. Twenty-six of the students were from Linden, and three came from the community of Kwakwani.

According to a statement, the Region 10 graduates gained an over 80 percent pass rate after completing six units of the Mineral Prospecting and Map Reading Level One Course.

The students now have the necessary skills needed to become employable in the mining sector after they have completed the six units of the course, the statement noted. Qualifications can be upgraded as levels two and three will be available before year-end the statement highlighted.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman in his charge to the students stated that there is a bright future in mining as it will remain a part of our culture. He added, “Mining is part of who we are as Guyanese. We hope not to see an end to mining but to make it better, make it more sustainable and to make it safer.”

As such, he noted that it is essential that the nation’s youths who reside in the mining regions are equipped with the required skills. According to the statement, Minister Trotman claimed that there will be efforts to expand and strengthen the programme to initiate safer mining practices to protect and conserve the environment, instead of merely focusing on the technicalities of mining.

Director of the Mining School, Mr John Applewhite-Hercules explained what the six months course entailed. This included six units ranging from: following regulations in the mining sector, application for exploration and mining rights/properties, effectively reading and interpreting maps and navigation instruments.

MP Audwin Rutherford, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Mining School disclosed the progress of the school since its commencement of training on 31st January, 2019. Rutherford observed the programmes available at all technical and vocational institutions across Guyana.

He said, “We have refocused and are aware that pre-training is best. And for this reason we have been collaborating with the technical institutions since we feel a large percentage of our youths trained at these institutions will gravitate to the mining industry.”

The school has intentions of embarking on the training skills applicable to the oil and gas sector and is moving towards accreditation the statement added.