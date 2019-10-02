Coast Guard officer, and 3 others arrested in car with unlicensed gun, ganja

The army has launched an investigation after a Coast Guard Lieutenant was arrested Monday evening in the city with a quantity of ganja and an unlicensed gun.

Arrested along with the officer were three men.

According to the Guyana Defence Force yesterday, it is investigating the arrest and detention of Lt. Coast Guard Dominic Gilpin.

“Lt.(CG) Gilpin was arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force last evening after a search was conducted on the vehicle in which was an occupant,” the army disclosed in a statement.

It was disclosed that an unlicensed firearm and a quantity of cannabis were found in the vehicle.

“As is procedure, the GDF will conduct its investigation which will in no way affect that being conducted by the Guyana Police Force.”

The army said it has since interdicted the officer.

The bust was said to have taken place on the Avenue of the Republic. (Photos courtesy of Travis Chase)