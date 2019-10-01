GPL warns of illegal signs on its poles

Latest update October 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has warned against persons hanging signs on its poles.
According to the power company, it is both illegal and dangerous.
“Further, the general public is asked to desist from affixing signage(s) to the company’s pole(s). This illegal and dangerous practice is a safety and health hazard for both the company’s technicians (field staff) and private citizens.”
The power company pointed to Section 5.4 of GPL’s Standard Terms and Conditions (STC) for Electric Services: “Customers shall not place any structure that would interfere with the proper and safe operation of or access to the company’s facilities…”
“Additionally, private contractors and/or government agencies executing infrastructural works within close proximity (approximately 20 feet) to GPL’s network are required to notify the company within 72 hours prior to commencing work, so that the actions deemed necessary to facilitate the safe execution or work can be determined and undertaken.”
GPL made it clear that it will not be liable for any injury and/or loss that may result from the improper use of its poles or injury and/or loss that may result from unauthorised work within close proximity of its network.
