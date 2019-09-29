OAS urges Granger to issue proclamation to firmly fix elections date

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) is calling on the Coalition Government to ensure that a proclamation is issued that will once and for settle all issues regarding a day for general and regional elections.

Yesterday, the 35-member countries body of the Americas joined the chorus of support for speedier elections in Guyana.

The OAS said it has taken note of the announcement by President David Granger that the next general and regional elections in Guyana will be held on March 2, 2020.

“The OAS General Secretariat underlines the importance to the people of Guyana of leaving behind the period of political uncertainty as soon as possible. The OAS General Secretariat looks forward to the issuance of the proclamation required by Guyana’s Constitution to firmly establish the date for the elections,” the statement said yesterday.

“The General Secretariat will continue to follow the situation in Guyana and remains available to provide support as the authorities may require in ensuring the next elections meet the standards of transparency, credibility and integrity, required of all democracies.”

The president, last week, announced that the earlier possible date for elections was March 2, 2020.

However, the Opposition and critics made it clear that an address to the nation is not a proclamation and therefore, for all intents and purposes, a date has not been fixed.

The President later on made it clear that March 2 is the date for elections.

More than three and half years into the five-year term of the Coalition Government, it faced a devastating defeat after one of its parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, joined with the Opposition in saying yes to the no-confidence motion brought against the administration.

The passage of that vote saw the one-seat majority government falling, triggering Constitutional provisions that early elections will be held within three months.

However, the Coalition Government challenged the validity of the vote with the matter travelling all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The life of the government was largely accepted to have expired this month, sparking deep fears of the repercussions of an unconstitutional president and his government.

Delays in naming a new chairperson for the Guyana Elections Commission also further delayed and compounded matters with the Opposition insisting that little side-shows were carefully orchestrated to delay elections.

The delays have in effect allowed the Coalition Government to almost serve its full term.

The OAS statement yesterday followed that of the western countries, minus Canada, which cautiously noted the date of March 2 and offered help.

There has been mounting pressure for early elections amid the political uncertainty.