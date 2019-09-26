Fingerprints obtained from scene of Anna Catherina murders were blurred, smudged – detective

The fingerprints obtained from the scene of the September 21, 2012 murders of businesswoman Jennifer Persaud and her two sons were not useful to detectives, as they were smudged and blurred.

This is according to Police Sergeant Detective Kurt Williams who was called to testify yesterday when the trial of Abishai Caesar continued at the High Court in Georgetown.

Caesar, a barber, formerly of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo is accused of murdering Persaud, who operated a liquor store at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara and her two young sons Afridi Bacchus, 6 and Jadon Ernest, 17 months.

The accused, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Maxwell McKay, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder.

Yesterday, Sergeant Williams told the court that he was among a party of policemen from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown who visited Persaud’s home on September 22, 2012 at Lot 67 Sea View, Anna Catherina where she and her sons were found with their throats slit.

According to Sergeant Williams, when he arrived on the scene, he met with Sergeant Singh who told him something which caused him to examine several items in the woman’s home for fingerprints. Led by State Prosecutor Lisa Cave, the police witness recounted that he dusted the wardrobe drawers, bed head, the eastern part of the backdoor and several items in the shop area.

Asked to explain his reasons for examining the items, Sergeant Williams said that, “They appeared disturbed.”

He said he obtained about four latent fingerprints from the eastern part of the backdoor after which he returned to the Crime Laboratory at CID Headquarters. He told the jury that he examined the fingerprint expressions that he obtained but they were smudged, blurred and devoid of specific characteristics, hence they were unfit for comparison.

This trial is continuing before Justice Brassington Reynolds.