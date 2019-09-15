Govt. donates $1M to develop STEM at New Amsterdam Multilateral

A $1M cheque was handed over to the New Amsterdam Multilateral School for the development of the school in the area of Science, Technology,

Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) on Friday morning. This announcement and the subsequent handing over of the cheque were done in the school’s auditorium during a visit by President David Granger and Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry. The President said the contribution falls in line with his vision to improve education in Guyana,

However, before the President and Minister Henry arrived at the school, opposition protestors took to the streets with their placards but were instructed by senior police ranks at the location to stand where the school fence ends, while government supporters were allowed to stand in front of the school taunting the protestors.

At the school, Minister Henry during an address posited that because the country is celebrating Education Month and also Amerindian Heritage Month, education plays an integral role in the development of the country since it provides an opportunity for persons to improve their lives.

“A country’s investment in the education system is an important element to development,” Henry charged. It is her belief that if persons are not learning then the system is failing and in that regard, the government, she said, has committed to investing in education.

In closing, she congratulated the school for its 90 percent pass rate at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations.

Meanwhile, before a packed auditorium of students, teachers and regional government representatives, the Head of State also placed much emphasis on the education system in Region Six as he highlighted that his government during its four years in office has “put the region at the forefront”.

Granger noted too that education has and will always be his government’s priority even as he noted that the commitment and dedication to the sector has seen six multilateral schools developed.

It was on this very note that the President promised to reintegrate free education for all Guyanese. He mentioned that with the $170 B invested in the education sector for the year 2019, the government is spending 15 percent more than it had in 2018. This, he said, is to ensure that every child has access to quality education.

“We want children to stay in school, I am not interested in failures, I am not interested in dunces, I am interested in equality and education is the equaliser,” the President told the students. He further went on say that while revenue will be pumped into the public education system; it is the responsibility of all the governing bodies, including the Regional Democratic Councils and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, to ensure that such a sector is put on the front burner.

“Our education system is capable of producing quality and I am confident that with the support from the RDC, Central government, the community etc, we will do well. I don’t dream about the past I look forward to the future,” he stressed. It was at that point that the President made the surprise announcement that he would be handing over the $1M cheque to the school, much to the delight of the teachers and students of the institution.

Also present at the event was Regional Education Officer, Bhagmattie LaCruz. The top student for the school for 2018 and 2019 were each the recipient of an award by the President, and exercise books were also distributed to the students present.