Berbice Bridge Company refuses Govt.’s help to maintain pontoons – Minister Patterson

Sep 06, 2019 News 0

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, has said that even though Government made $120M available to the Berbice Bridge Company Incorporated (BBCI) about nine months ago to conduct long overdue maintenance works on several pontoons, BBCI has refused to have those works done.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson

Patterson said that it is important for people to be aware that the pontoons, which have been in the river since 2008, have gone 11 years without maintenance, despite the fact that the recommended maintenance period is three years.
In a Facebook post, the Minister stated “There are 39 pontoons supporting this bridge. A simple calculation would reveal that if repairs are effected at six per year, it would take almost seven years to repair all the pontoons. Yes, there is a possibility of some pontoons being in the river for 18 years without repairs.”
He added that the money Government made available to them is for the maintenance of at least six of the pontoons that support the bridge.
He said that the recent accident at the Demerara Harbour Bridge has shown what could go wrong if a major part of a bridge becomes compromised, impeding accessibility for commuters.
He said that unlike, the Demerara Harbour Bridge’s team, BBCI is yet to present an emergency plan in the case of an accident.
The Minister was, at the time, responding to a release from BBCI that he refused to meet with the company.
“It is correct that I have declined to meet with this company to discuss “a possible sale”, since our priorities are very different.” Patterson said.
He added that his focus is on ensuring commuters have safe and affordable transit over the Berbice River, but that the company is more focused on maximizing financial returns for its shareholders “at the expense of the citizens of Guyana.”
He said he would meet to discuss maintenance and repairs, only.
For other matters, he provided that financial matters are under the domain of the Ministry of Finance, while the Attorney General’s Chambers will handle legal issues.
On that front, the BCCI had challenged Government’s intention to nationalize the BBCI.
That matter is currently in Court.

