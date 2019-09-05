Latest update September 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Repairs complete; Harbour Bridge allowing heavier trucks to cross

Sep 05, 2019 News 0

Repairs are completed and as of yesterday, heavy trucks were being allowed to use the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Repairs have been completed on the Demerara Harbour Bridge with some degree of normalcy to resume today with regard to weight limits.

General Manager, Rawlston Adams, disclosed that there is an 18-tonne limit to vehicles until today, when normalcy resumes.
There will be no special crossings until further notice, with marine traffic to be allowed from this morning.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure again apologised to private businesses and essential services that were adversely affected by the closure and restricted access to unladen and fully-laden trucks on the bridge from Monday.
Shortly after midnight Sunday, a Panamanian-registered barge filled with materials and a tug drifted downriver from the Grove/Diamond area and slammed into the 41-year-old floating bridge. It uprooted and broke several anchors and buoys, causing the bridge to be shifted out of line and two spans to separate.
A car that was driven by a woman was stuck between the space that was created on one of the spans.
Guyana awoke to the news Monday morning, with the thousands of drivers on the West Demerara area caught in the confusion.
The Bridge Corporation worked around the clock, using over 50 persons to conduct emergency repairs.
On Tuesday afternoon, at 2pm, the bridge was reopened to light vehicular traffic.
With a number of the vessels bringing fuel for Sol and Rubis, there is worry. The authorities were forced to depend on the old stellings at Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek to move thousands of persons.
According to Government, it is moving to build a new bridge but that is a few years away, with the bid documents now being prepared.
The barge and tug owners will have to foot the bill for repairs, among other things.

 

More in this category

Sports

Warriors battle Zouks in CPL clash tonight at Providence Warrior’s Coach says taking one game at a time

Warriors battle Zouks in CPL clash tonight at Providence Warrior’s...

Sep 05, 2019

The St Lucia Zouks defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by five wickets at Providence in their first match against each other in CPL T20 cricket back in 2013, while the last time they met at Daren Sammy...
Read More
Caribbean Premier League sells out sponsorship programme for 2019 season

Caribbean Premier League sells out sponsorship...

Sep 05, 2019

Our Own cart off second Toronto Cup Masters crown

Our Own cart off second Toronto Cup Masters crown

Sep 05, 2019

Daniels to stage cricket coaching programme from Sept. 14 at NOC

Daniels to stage cricket coaching programme from...

Sep 05, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – ECPFA Henrietta edge Dartmouth Dominators to be crowned 2019 champions

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Sep 05, 2019

Limacol football tournament Pele trump Determinators on Tuesday

Limacol football tournament Pele trump...

Sep 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A squandered opportunity

    The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation did a commendable job in ensuring that... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019