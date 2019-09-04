Achievers YSC overcome Young Guns by nine wickets

By Zaheer Mohamed

Achievers Youth and Sports Club of West Berbice defeated host Young Guns of South Essequibo by nine wickets in the final game of their three-match U19 T20 series dubbed the President’s challenge Cup on Sunday last.

Both teams notched up one win each in the two previous games; Young Guns batted first in the final at the New Opportunity Corps ground at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast and were bowled out for 66 in 15 overs.

Shamal Angel put them on the back foot early on by uprooting the stumps of openers Orin Gibson (01) and Chetram Seuraton (00) before Kevin Sinclair removed Saeed Hack (06) and Jaden Samuels trapped Joel Fortune (08) lbw to further peg back the home side batting.

The visitors continued to maintain a steady line and Young Guns never recovered; Shane Wong and Sudan Sharma were the top scorers with nine each as Sinclair finished with 3-7, Samuels 3-14, Budram Lakeram 2-4 and Angel 2-12.

Former Guyana U19 all-rounder Sinclair got Achievers Youth and Sports Club reply off to a blistering start, smashing four fours and two sixes before he was removed by Wong for 35 with the score on 47. Angel made 12 not out and Collis Noble nine not out as Achievers Youth and Sports Club finished on 67-1 in 5.3 overs. Sinclair was named man-of-the-match.

Meanwhile, Zorg SC U15 male team and Zorg SC female team played each other in two matches with both teams registering one win each. In the first game, Zorg SC U15 batted first and managed 63-5 from their reduced quota of seven overs. Lisa Charles had 3-12 and Kumarie Persaud 2-10. Zorg SC female responded with 64-6 in five overs. Charles struck 20.

Zorg SC female took first strike in the second encounter and posted 63 all out in 15 overs. Charles and Eylinda Abrams made 12 each. Zorg SC U15 replied with 64-3 in 13.4 overs. Persaud, Abrams and Tia Isaacs took one wicket apiece.

The games were organsied by Coach Forbes Daniels of Young Guns SC and Achievers Youth and Sports Club President David Black. Daniels expressed gratitude to the visiting team, Golden Fleece Rice Mill Investment, Speed Boat Association of Supenaam, Methodist Church, Banks DIH, NOC, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, V Net Communications, 4R, Trophy Stall Bourda Market and Zaheer Mohamed of Kaieteur News Sports Department. Black congratulated the teams and informed that they will be hosting the Essequibians in a return fixture shortly.