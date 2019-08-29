Cops seek help to catch alleged wife-killer

Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police are seeking help from the public to locate Clive Wilson, also known as “Boyzie,” who allegedly murdered his reputed wife, Shemain Frank, last Sunday at Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.
A bulletin issued yesterday gave Wilson’s age as 37 and his last known addresses as Lot 37 North Haslington, E.C.D, and ‘B’ Starlite Street, Montrose E.C.D.
Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest can contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Wilson allegedly sneaked into the Lot 317 Victoria Village, home of his reputed wife, Shemain Frank, 28, at around 03:30 hrs last Sunday.
He allegedly entered her room and stabbed her as she lay in bed. She succumbed shortly after.
According to reports, Wilson has been continuously accusing his spouse of having an affair. One of the slain woman’s sisters said that Shemain had suffered years of physical abuse.
The victim had allegedly made several previous reports to the police. She had moved out of the house that the couple shared after one recent incident.
The couple have three children, two girls aged six and two, and a boy.
