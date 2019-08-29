Latest update August 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops seek help to catch alleged wife-killer

Aug 29, 2019 News 0

Police are seeking help from the public to locate Clive Wilson, also known as “Boyzie,” who allegedly murdered his reputed wife, Shemain Frank, last Sunday at Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.

Murdered: Shemain Frank

Wanted: Frank Clive Wilson

A bulletin issued yesterday gave Wilson’s age as 37 and his last known addresses as Lot 37 North Haslington, E.C.D, and ‘B’ Starlite Street, Montrose E.C.D.
Anyone with information that may lead to his arrest can contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Wilson allegedly sneaked into the Lot 317 Victoria Village, home of his reputed wife, Shemain Frank, 28, at around 03:30 hrs last Sunday.
He allegedly entered her room and stabbed her as she lay in bed. She succumbed shortly after.
According to reports, Wilson has been continuously accusing his spouse of having an affair. One of the slain woman’s sisters said that Shemain had suffered years of physical abuse.
The victim had allegedly made several previous reports to the police. She had moved out of the house that the couple shared after one recent incident.
The couple have three children, two girls aged six and two, and a boy.

 

More in this category

Sports

Police Detective Charged for beating man in burial ground, granted bail

Police Detective Charged for beating man in burial ground, granted...

Aug 29, 2019

A Guyana Police Detective yesterday stood in the prisoners’ dock, where he was made to answer to an inflicting bodily harm charge. Thirty-two-year-old Colwin Major, a resident of La Bonne Intention...
Read More
Puran Bros set to clean up at golf tournament

Puran Bros set to clean up at golf tournament

Aug 29, 2019

Minister Khemraj Ramjattan and team presents sports gear to No72 Sports Club

Minister Khemraj Ramjattan and team presents...

Aug 29, 2019

Insurance Institute of Guyana tapeball tourney set for Saturday at GNIC SC

Insurance Institute of Guyana tapeball tourney...

Aug 29, 2019

GFF successfully hosts Extraordinary Congress Clean Audit Report presented

GFF successfully hosts Extraordinary Congress...

Aug 29, 2019

Dominion Enterprise supports Berbice Schools

Dominion Enterprise supports Berbice Schools

Aug 29, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]yahoo.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019