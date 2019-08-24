Sick man runs away from $2,500 taxi fare, fined $25,000

A man has moved from being a patient at the hospital to a potential inmate of the prisons after he yesterday admitted to defrauding a taxi driver by not paying the $2,500 fare for his transportation. He was fined 10 times the amount, $25,000 or in default is to spend two weeks in prison for the offence.

Antonio Rodrigues appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

The charge stated that on August 22, 2019 at Brickdam, Georgetown, Rodrigues incurred a debt of $2,500 from Rahim Samaroo by using the victim’s vehicle as transport by means of fraud.

According to the defendant, he suffers from malaria and he had to get medication. “Your worship, I does suffer from malaria and I had to get me medication. I was at the Diamond Hospital and I asked him to carry me to town so I can go to Georgetown Hospital.”

“Before we reach, the man start argue with me about that’s how people rob he before… saying they gon pay he when they reach and they don’t pay. But your worship, I was going to get the money to pay when I reach town,” the defendant added.

However, police prosecutor Christopher Morris, related the facts of the charge which stated that on the day in question, Rodrigues took the vehicle as a taxi to transport him from the Diamond Diagnostic Centre to the Georgetown Public Hospital . Upon reaching his destination, the defendant exited the vehicle and bluntly refused to pay the fare.