In three days, 130 persons charged for traffic offences

Many drivers are charged everyday when they are caught disobeying the traffic laws. While some drivers are aware of the traffic laws, they choose not to follow the traffic rules that are put in place to govern society.

During a survey done at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts focusing on the traffic court, which works on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, those three days new traffic matters will be called.

Many persons were seen waiting outside of the traffic court waiting for their matter to be called, the majority being male drivers.

From the survey, an average of 40 and more persons appear in court each day on Monday, Wednesday or Friday for minor offences. However, while many persons would appear in court for minor offences a few persons would appear in court for more serious traffic offences like dangerous driving and careless driving.

Inquiries were made to find out the number of drivers that were charged during the week and those that were granted bail.

From August 5, 2019, to August 9, 2019, and it was discovered that a total of 130 persons appeared in court for minor traffic offences.

On Monday, August 5, 2019, a total number of 42 persons were charged for offences like breach of traffic light signal, breach of one way; failing to carry a licensed conductor, piloting an unlicensed motor vehicle and being unlicensed driver.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the number decreased by three. Some new charges that drivers were charged with were; failing to conform to sign, tinted motor vehicle and unregistered vehicle.

On August 9, 2019, a further 49 persons appeared before the Magistrate to answer to minor offences and other traffic offences like dangerous and careless driving.

Most drivers who are charged for minor traffic offences are released on small amount of bail ranging from $5000 to $20,000, and most times the matters are dismissed.

It was also noticed that many bus drivers and conductors were also charged for public disorder.